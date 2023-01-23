A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 939.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

