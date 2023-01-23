Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Acciona from €43.20 ($46.96) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Acciona Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $201.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.92. Acciona has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

