AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,735,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,854 shares of company stock worth $20,610,902. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

