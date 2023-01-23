Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SEB Equities downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

