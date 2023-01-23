AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AgileThought

In other news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,519 shares of company stock worth $628,993 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AgileThought by 87.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AgileThought Trading Up 0.7 %

AGIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AGIL stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.24.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.