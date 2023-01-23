Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($290.22) to €271.00 ($294.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Allianz Stock Up 1.8 %
Allianz stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
