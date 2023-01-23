Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 12,148 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1,035.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.