Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 20,364 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,459 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 78,430.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 812,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 810,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AAL stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

