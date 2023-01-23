Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ORIX

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORIX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $109.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

