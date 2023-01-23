Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,216 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CIO opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

