Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 7,656 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SFL worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,627,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 250,648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in SFL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

