Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,270.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,278.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

