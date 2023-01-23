Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1,114.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 36,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -323.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

