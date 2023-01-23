Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.