Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $390,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Trading Up 1.9 %

Envista stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

