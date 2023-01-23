Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock worth $4,702,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

CHH opened at $123.91 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

