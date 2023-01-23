Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,422 shares of company stock worth $364,661. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

