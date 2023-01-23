Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.26) to GBX 5,010 ($61.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.08) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

