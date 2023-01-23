Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $707,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Profile

STOR stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

