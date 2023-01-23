Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1,759.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $11.67 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

