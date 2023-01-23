Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,753,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 426,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,472.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,472.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock worth $549,803 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MITK stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

