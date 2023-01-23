Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $874,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $140.27 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

