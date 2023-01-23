Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE THS opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

