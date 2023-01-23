Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 13,709 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 238.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.