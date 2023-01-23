Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 25,486 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.