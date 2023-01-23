Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $394.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

