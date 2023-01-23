Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $149.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

