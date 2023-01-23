Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,854 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,902. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

