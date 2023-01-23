Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,024.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,569.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,675.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,384.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

