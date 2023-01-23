Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR Stock Performance

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,024.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,675.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4,384.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,569.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.