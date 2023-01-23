Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $484.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.