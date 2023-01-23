Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,312 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.