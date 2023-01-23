Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNBE stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

