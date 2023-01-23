Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.
KNBE stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
