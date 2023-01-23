Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $570,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,416. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $54.56 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

