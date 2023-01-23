AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To End on January 30th (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 30th. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit Stock Performance

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

About AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a subsidiary of AlphaVest Holding LP.

