Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%.

Altimmune Trading Down 4.1 %

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $705.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.16. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

