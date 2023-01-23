Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

AMRN stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,464,967 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,020,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 836,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

