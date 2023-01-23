Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the health services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.19.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.7 %

Amedisys stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after buying an additional 123,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

