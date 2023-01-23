American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

