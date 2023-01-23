AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

