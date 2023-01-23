Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.14. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.77. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

