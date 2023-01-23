Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.