Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tempo Automation in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. The consensus estimate for Tempo Automation’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tempo Automation’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMPO stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

