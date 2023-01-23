Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Target Price at GBX 431

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 431 ($5.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.49) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 360 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Network International Price Performance

LON:NETW opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.31) on Friday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.40 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,469.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.96.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

