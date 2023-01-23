Analyzing Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) & Post (NYSE:POST)

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Post shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Post $5.85 billion 0.91 $756.60 million $12.19 7.44

Volatility & Risk

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% Post 12.29% 4.07% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forafric Global and Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Post 0 2 3 0 2.60

Post has a consensus price target of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Summary

Post beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses on the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The BellRing Brands segment consists of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

