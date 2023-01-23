Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

AR opened at $29.40 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources



Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

