ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

