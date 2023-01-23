Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

