Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arcosa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $3,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.