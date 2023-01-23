Arcus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 101,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 132,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

